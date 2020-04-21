Stocks continue to rally amid economic triggers

Spike, swoon and repeat has become a common trend at Pakistan Stock Exchange, as benchmark Kse-100 index ended the volatile session with a 2.03% gain adding 667.82 points to clock at 33,499.65.

PSX managed to accumulate decent gains on Monday, with the KSE-100 adding over 1,000 points intraday. The KSE-100 Index remained in the green zone throughout the session, registering its intraday high at 33,857.54 after gaining 1,025.71 points while recording an intra-day low at 32, 831.83 points.

The market sentiments remained upbeat throughout the session continuing the bull return that sent index marching over 1500 points in the previous session, recording a one-month high, pushing it beyond 33,000 points. Investors’ sentiments were lifted following domestic and foreign economic triggers to support the owing to the measures taken by the Government in the previous week. State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) surprise move to slash its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to a 17-month low at 9%was the major economic trigger followed by International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of an emergency loan of $1.4 billion for Pakistan. However, historic fall in international oil prices and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country kept the index from making further gains.

Among other indices, the KMI-30 Index surged by 1,539.44 points to settle at 54,121.54, while the KSE All Share Index added 205.91 points, closing at 23,465.13. Of the total traded shares, 170 advanced and 146 declined.

The intraday volume increased 32pc from the previous session and were recorded at 283.15 million (71pc belonging to the KSE-100 scrips). The volume chart was led by Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited followed by, Fauji Cement Company Limited and Hascol Petroleum Limited, exchanging 39.64 million, 35.52 million and 23.01 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that that pulled up the index included fertiliser with 20.12 points, cement with 182.94 points and banking with 96.89 points. Among the companies, Engro Corporation Limited remained the top contributor adding 154.51 points, followed by Lucky Cement Limited adding 90.90 points and Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited adding 69.66 points.

Meanwhile, most points taken off the index was by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited which stripped the index of 16 points followed by Engro Fertilizers Limited with 12 points, Pakistan Petroleum Limited with 12 points, Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with 11 points.

Global Markets

Global Stock markets witnessed a mixed trend amid surging cases of covid-19 pandemic that has rattled global economies, as lockdown has sent global economy to a grinding halt. In Asia major stock markets including South Korea’s Kospi, Nikkei 225 in Japan and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged lower, while Shanghai composite bucked up the trend, and closed higher. China’s benchmark gained after Beijing cut its one-year loan prime rate to 3.85% from 4.05%. The five-year loan prime rate was also reduced to 4.65% from 4.75%.

In Europe the trend remained positive as major index including CAC-40 in France, German DAX and England’s FTSE-100 edged higher ahead of quarterly corporate earnings. Markets witnessed a choppy trading session as US crude futures for May plunged more than 44% to around $8 a barrel. Traders continue to fret over a slump in oil demand due to the pandemic.