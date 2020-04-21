Death toll hits 192, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc

With more than 500 new infections confirmed on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to 9,193, along with around two dozen more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 192.

According to details, 4,195 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 2,764 in Sindh, 1,276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 465 in Balochistan, 263 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 181 in Islamabad and 49 in Azad Kashmir. Moreover, 1,970 patients have recovered in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 1,276. According to the provincial Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, who announced the new cases on Twitter, the most affected areas are Peshawar and Malakand divisions, “and 33 of today’s 39 logged cases [were] reported from these two parts of the province.” Moreover, at least seven more people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 74.

Karachi reports biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, as at least 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Karachi, according to the daily situation report issued by the Sindh Health Department.

In a video message earlier in the day, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, explaining the seriousness of the situation, had said that the city’s District South had reported 68 cases of local transmission, Central 31, East 65 cases, Korangi 23, West 5 and Malir 4. “This is not an easy situation; therefore, we will have to take some strict and proactive measures to contain it and stop its further spread,” he said.

Also, the Sindh government has decided not to include “Prime Minister’s Corona Tiger Force” in the relief campaign in the province.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that the distribution of ration bags had nothing to do with politics. “No worker of any political party, including the PPP, will be part of this relief operation,” he said.

He said the distribution of ration bags in the province was being carried in a transparent and fair manner. The provincial minister further said that all committees, NGOs and lady health workers were part of the relief operation. Also, two constables of the Karachi traffic police were put into quarantine after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the port city.

On the other hand, Balochistan reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 465. The provincial government’s spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, said on Twitter that the rise in local cases was worrisome.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday was informed that the coronavirus infection testing capacity in the country would reach 20,000 per day by the end of the current month, whereas at present more than 8,000 tests were being carried out on a daily basis.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the measures to contain the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and the latest situation in the country. Addressing the participants, the prime minister said the government was striving to maintain a balance by containing the spread of coronavirus, besides ensuring continuity of economic activities.

He said the government was cognisant of the problems being faced by the traders’ community, and was making efforts, under its recent decisions, to resolve those issues with the cooperation of the provincial governments.