Ulema delegation assures PM of cooperation during lockdown

A delegation of ulema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and assured him of their full cooperation on the matters relating to congregational prayers at mosques during lockdown.

The delegation included Pir Amin ul Hasnat Shah, Pir Shams ul Amin, Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamid ul Haq Haqqani, Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Allama Raja Abbas Nasir, Sahibzada Pir Sultan Fayyaz ul Hassan, Mufti Muhammad Gulzar Naeemi, Maulana Chiragh Din Shah and Maulana Ziauallah Shah.

“The ulema delegation fully endorsed viewpoint of Prime Minister Imran Khan on lockdown,” the PM Office said in a statement. Those who participated in the meeting through video-link included Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Mufti Taqi Usmani. Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that ulema and mashaikh have supported the lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight coronavirus pandemic and assured their complete cooperation in making it successful.

Addressing a press conference along with Noorul Haq Qadri, she said the religious scholars of the country supported the stance of the prime minister to fight coronavirus, unemployment and hunger.

She said that the government has taken the initiative to open the mosques and Imambargahs during Ramazan. Dr Firdous said that the prime minister after listening to the suggestions of the religious scholars appealed to the nation to observe next Friday as Yaum-e- Tauba to seek Allah’s forgiveness.

She said the prime minister issued directives for starting a teleschool-like television transmission for the students of religious seminaries so that they could also continue the process of learning from home.

She said that the prime minister also agreed to the proposal by the participants of the delegation that mosques, religious seminaries and Imambargahs should also be given the relaxation in utility bills payment.

The PM asked the religious scholars to ensure implementation of 20-point SOPs announced by President Arif Alvi the other day in letter and spirit to defeat the menace of coronavirus.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the ulema community has acknowledged and appreciated the prime minister’s initiative of consultative meetings to devise a comprehensive strategy during Ramazan in view of the pandemic.

She said the prime minister had directed to release all clerics and worshippers who were arrested for violating restrictions on mosques during lockdown.

The SAPM urged the ulema to guide the people on precautionary measures against coronavirus while obeying the Sharia.

Firdous said that on the demand of ulema, the prime minister had directed the Finance Ministry to prepare a framework for interest-free loans to religious seminaries.

She said the premier had also asked his economic advisers to seriously look into the suggestion of having an interest-free economy.