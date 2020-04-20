Certain Uncertainity

Corona and its terror seems far from diminishing. Uncertainty remains with no predictive tools working at the moment which may calculate that how far this would go in claiming lives and disrupting social order. Every new day is bringing up a novel challenge for the Governments world over. However, in Pakistan we are looking at things with a different perspective and in a different mood.

While fortunately the death toll remains quite manageable in our country, yet a wrong rather an incorrect perception of safety is slowly pervading the society. Lot of theories go around this false sense of security against COVID. A majority has started to believe that probably the vaccination regime, which includes some basic immunization plans practiced in third world countries, has saved us from large scale causalities. Another school of thought insists that our immunity against host of viruses and pathogens in our unhygienic environs has been a blessing for us against COVID. Another thought that prevails on the topic explains a theory that this particular virus, which has found its way to Pakistan, might not be the same COVID virus that is killing people in developed world. Probably it has mutated losing its lethality or probably still evolving jumping across species. All the above theories combined together have encouraged common people equipped with a false sense of immunity, to roam around freely and socialize as usual. People are now demanding for relaxation, if not the complete removal of lockdown. With holy month of Ramzan setting in, religious hardliners are preparing to flood the mosques once again with big crowds.

On the other hand government is doing what so ever it can. Relief operations are in progress. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has geared up to respond to aggressive demands from provinces and other stakeholders, clerics and religious hardliners insist on breaking the lockdown, Prime Minster remains worried about the toll of this pandemic on our economy and people sympathetic to these difficulties are trying to raise resources at home and abroad. Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource is trying to ease suffering of people stuck abroad besides trying to diplomatic engagements and raising support through funds from expatriates abroad. Working in synergy with philanthropic and welfare organizations, it is also trying to reach the under-served at home and abroad. Gilgit-Baltistan which somehow became Wuhan of Pakistan, is getting better. The provincial government with much meager resources has proved to be an effective administration putting timely check on proliferation and taking required measures. The Chief Minister seems interested in making a success story out of present crises. However, as usual politics is getting difficult day by day since his own cabinet ministers and those belonging to his own party are preparing to switch sides prior to Gilgit-Baltistan assembly elections.

There are few issues that need to be seen by all stake holders i.e. the government, the civil society organizations at this particular time. The reader might notice that I have not categorized the corporate sector amongst the stake holders. Unfortunately the corporate sector is yet realize its responsibility and stakes, which definitely go beyond organizing Pakistan Super League and massive advertisement campaigns. Despite exceptions from corporate sector which are too few to be mentioned here, this rich sector still remains indifferent to present crises being faced by the people as well as the government.

While containment measures are needed, humanitarian access to all people, needs to be upheld. Failing to meet the basic needs of already vulnerable communities in the mountains will lead to unacceptable consequences. Ensure humanitarian goods and personnel that already deliver lifesaving interventions can continue to reach affected communities. Besides this additional preparedness and response efforts to COVID-19 need to be planned. This preparedness may include; generation and mobilization of additional resources to scale up preparedness and response efforts, attract funds and investments in existing humanitarian response by all organizations and establish light and fast track procedures for all government /non-government /civil-society humanitarian organizations to urgently deploy their resources. Besides this, training of medical / para-medical staff / volunteers and humanitarian personnel, would be an essential resource to fight the pandemic in long term). Government needs to formulate a Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan in synergy with civil society/ humanitarian and development stakeholders to reach common understanding of the situation. This plan should also suggest a scheme to mitigate or at least recuperate with economic and social impact of pandemic in the country with particular focus on food and nutrition, agriculture, support for small-scale businesses. The rider clause for all the plans by government would be, using balanced measures between containing the spread of the virus and respecting the needs and rights of all citizens.

It is also very important to discourage false information which is creating wrong perceptions about the pandemic. Ensuring transparency and sharing credible information to people and stakeholders about the pandemic, its spread and impacts on all sections of society is required. Ministry of Information needs to do much more than it is presently doing. The Ministry should plan a public information system – reaching through regular / frequent communications with the public at-risk, thus creating awareness and saving lives by minimizing further spread. Defeating the wrong / incorrect narratives assumes utmost importance at this particular time.

Aggravated burdens of unpaid / jobless people need to be understood by all stake holders and highlighted to the immediate community / village / neighborhood where they are living. Help and resources in the immediate vicinity should be offered on principle of brotherhood. Local communities must work together to ensure everyone’s wellbeing during the response. Attention to specific needs (including and beyond personal protective equipment) of medical / para-medical staff demands a continuous effort by all stakeholders. Requirement to map the pandemic through accurate testing is important to forecast behavior of pandemic. Availability of sufficient testing kits, equipping already held health facilities with tertiary health facility equipment should be first priority for government / PDMAS and NDMA.

The civil society as well as the government can do a lot by communicating digitally on above issues pushing virtual advocacy with a bottom-up approach that should mobilize sectors and entities supporting the government advocacy punch lines and should be able to cuts through the online noise. Government as well as the civil society needs to reach intended audiences through volume and frequency both by SMN (social media) as well as main stream media. Fragmented and scattered enormity of the digital world needs to be exploited. Policymakers / opinion makers and government officials active on Twitter or any other Social Media Network platform need to play their role besides nudging other to get engaged to further government campaign. Instead of ignoring media, engaging with the influential opinion makers such as well-known media persons / anchors / journalists etc. is important.

The writer is a versatile analyst and a speaker on contemporary issues