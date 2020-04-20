COVID-19: a lousy lockdown in Pakistan

While the nation states are taking strict measures to restrict the movement of their people to avoid the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as Coronavirus, different stakeholders in Pakistan are showing their senselessness. A clear divide surfaced between the federal government and the Sindh province on the day one. The Sindh government superseded the federal by initiating strict measures and imposing lockdown while the reluctant federal and other provinces followed the suit. Indecisiveness of the federal government delayed the lockdown and the impact of which is vividly visible through the statistics. Medical experts believe that infections would have been much lower if the decisions were taken in time. Many still are damn sure the infections could be much higher than the 8000 reported cases. Their apprehensions are based on the absence of adequately done screening tests of large chunks of population.

Though, the federal government has extended lockdown last Tuesday for another two weeks but with the permission to many small businesses to open their shops including the input industries to the construction industry. In a chaotic conclusion, the federal government has also set the provinces free to take their own decisions in the context of the last Monday meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) or set aside the NCC decisions. Citizens were expecting much more responsible and mature behavior contrary to what the federal government has shown – much delayed and weak decisions where the implementation had been even weaker.

After a tug of war between the federal and the Sindh government, the religious ‘scholars’ and traders have shown complete dissent to the NCC decision to continue with the lockdown for another two weeks. It is unfortunate that the dissentients not only challenging the writ of the government, they are also putting the lives of the innocent people on risk. Traders have shown their concerns about the financial meltdown in the absence of any monetary support from the government. Senior religious leaders have categorically announced the opening of mosques with some precautionary measures while Khana Ka’aba and other prestigious and sacred placed are still closed for the religious gatherings. I don’t know if decisions of religious gatherings and prayer congregations would be decided by the religious fanatics or by the state in the situation of emergencies.

Quite irrationally violation of every framework imposed in the country, out-lawing every bit of law is the proud privilege of people of the land

Earlier, the Sindh chief minister had shown his zeal to be strict in implementing the lockdown for another two weeks but now he is negotiating with the traders. Apprehensions are that his decision would fuel the fire of conflict between the provincial government and the dissenting stakeholders who need to realize and learn from the situation being faced by the US and the European nations.

On the other hand, President Alvi has stricken a deal with religious fraternity to allow the opening of mosques and imam barghahs but asked them to take precautionary measures. All the parties have agreed on a 20-point agenda. It seems that everyone is quite unserious about tackling the virus. They are not learning from the worst situations the other countries are facing.

On Saturday, a 20-point declaration was approved and released to the media and all other concerned ones and stakeholders while President Alvi also made a statement on the television explaining the crux of the decisions taken. He met with prominent ulema and religious leaders earlier in the day at Aiwan-i-Sadr to build consensus and form a plan for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during the holy month of Ramazan.

All the parties agreed to have no carpets in mosques and imam bargahs and people would be encouraged to bring their own prayer mats. Social distancing would be observed. People would be advised to refrain from gathering in groups and discussions in mosques. Mosques which have compounds would hold prayers outside rather than inside the building. Elderly and sick people would not come to mosques. Taraweeh preparations would be made only in mosque premises, not on roads. People would be encouraged to offer Taraweeh at home. Mosque floors would be washed with chlorine disinfectants. Prayer mats would also be disinfected with chlorine mixture. Congregational rows would be formed with a 6ft distance between worshippers. Committees would be formed to ensure preventive steps are followed. Ablution should be performed at home. It would be necessary to wear masks at mosques. No handshakes or hugs would be allowed. Worshippers would refrain from touching their faces. People would be encouraged to perform aitekaf at home. No preparations for sehri and iftaari would be made in mosques. Mosque administration would remain in contact with local police and cooperate with them. Mosque administration and police would be asked to ensure social distancing is maintained during prayers.

Strangely, no one else in the Muslim or non-Muslim world could show off the kind of wisdom until Saturday as shown by the Pakistani ulema and government to develop a framework main point of which are mentioned above. It would be exemplary if implemented in letter and spirit but it is out of scope and imagination because of the practices of the impulsively reactive herd of people. Quite irrationally violation of every framework imposed in the country, out-lawing every bit of law is the proud privilege of people of the land. So, what we shall expect any more than severe failure of the permission to open mosques and imam bargahs.

Every thinking mind I terming it as a perfect recipe for the spread of the coronavirus because of the fact that the guidelines and instruction would not be observed rationally and everyone would be cutting a sorry figure. Then, it would be too late for the remedial measures. Let’s hope it is in the love of the holy month, not in the lust of Zaka’at Collection.

The writer is the Director Devcom-Pakistan, an Islamabad-based policy advocacy, strategic communication and outreach think tank. Email: devcom.pakistan@gmail.com, Twitter: @EmmayeSyed