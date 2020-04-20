Teleschool receiving ‘tremendous response’ countrywide: Education minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that the government’s landmark initiative of launching Teleschool has received a tremendous response across the country.

While posting on Twitter, the minister said that millions of children were getting quality education while sitting at homes. This was the result of the efforts of the Education Ministry and other concerned departments, he underscored.

Talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the federal minister emphasised that teachers and students should reap benefits from online learning opportunities by making these days of lockdown productive.

“It was mandatory to work out new methods of imparting education to students by connecting them with teachers under this extraordinary situation,” he added.

Stressing upon the importance of online classes, he said that with the help of this platform, the students could revise their lessons, practice academic exercises, find additional materials on difficult topics as well as get immediate feedback from their teachers.

The teachers had been advised to offer their services to help pupils catch up during the lockdown period with reliable internet connectivity, Mehmood maintained that Teleschool is a great initiative of running a literacy programme on television to educate the students at home.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), he highlighted, was also making efforts to arrange online classes in universities but this plan yet could not succeed due to technical issues and unavailability of internet in some parts of the country.

“PTV has great outreach and we can be connected with maximum number of students all over the country”, he said, adding that they were also working to improve the connectivity issues.