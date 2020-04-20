Multan hospitals did not receive aid from Punjab govt: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that he had learnt that hospitals in Multan were not provided medical aid and supplies from the Punjab government to treat coronavirus patients.

The foreign minister said that after learning about the lack of medical support to doctors in Multan, he established contact with the secretary health Punjab and provincial health minister to resolve the issue.

Qureshi said that Punjab health minister and secretary will visit Multan today. He urged the authorities to focus on healthcare facilities in the south Punjab region and Multan.

“The biggest quarantine centre was built in Multan,” he said, adding that the pilgrims coming via Taftan border were kept in the southern Punjab city for testing and further procedures.

He said that only those were sent back to their homes who tested negative for the coronavirus.

Qureshi said that he is grateful to federal minister Asad Umar for taking notice of the issue in Multan.