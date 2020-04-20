Nationwide coronavirus cases rises to 8648

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 8,648 on Friday after new cases were confirmed in the country.

Pakistan’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 181 after more patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours, health authorities said today.

Officials have recorded more than 2.4 million cases and more than 165,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.

China’s health authority called for a stronger and more rigorous testing regime to ensure that the new coronavirus does not escape detection, whether in travellers arriving from abroad or from other parts of the country.

China, where the new virus emerged late last year, reported 12 new confirmed cases on April 19, the lowest since March 13.