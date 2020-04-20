ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab presented a cheque of worth Rs 50 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a donation to PM’s Corona Relief Fund, here on Monday.

The CEO Telenor committed Rs. 1.6 billion towards relief activities including provision of testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to medical staff, e-learning, digital skills and food ration.

Wahab informed the Prime Minister that Telenor Pakistan, similar to other telecommunication companies in the country, was facilitating consumers to contribute toward PM’s Corona Relief Fund by sending SMS at 6677.

The amount contributed by Telenor users will directly go to the Relief Fund.

The Prime Minister appreciated the contribution of Telenor Pakistan towards provision of relief to corona-affected population.

Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari and Senator Faisal Javed were also present during the meeting.