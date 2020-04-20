According to figures released today coronavirus Ministry of Health, Turkey has passed China in the number of cases. As of today, a total of 86 thousand 306 in Turkey coronavirus cases observed, the exit where the number of cases in China, the epidemic was announced as 82 thousand 735.

Turkey is also where the most number of cases worldwide rose to the 7th rank countries. after the United States in the world where the most cases of Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Britain and Turkey are coming.

A day earlier, Turkey passed Iran, one of the first countries after China to feel the disastrous effects of COVID-19. Tehran’s weak initial response to the coronavirus spread soon made international headlines when the rapidly increasing infection rate and death toll quickly overwhelmed public health services.

The data from Worldometers, a website that provides real-time statistics on various issues, shows that Turkey’s infection rate, for some time, was far steeper than the other two highly impacted countries.

China’s first reported case was Nov. 17, while Iran’s was Feb. 19. Turkey’s first reported case was on March 11, taking the country only 39 days to overtake the two COVID-19 hotspots.

Turkey is faring slightly better in coronavirus-related deaths, ranking 12th as of Sunday.