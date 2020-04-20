Time to Act Responsibly

Winston Churchill once said, “the price of greatness is responsibility.” Nations that collectively act in a responsible manner to fulfill their responsibilities achieve greatness. Aggregate sense of responsibility will propel our nation not only towards greatness but into the era of prosperity. More than ever before we must act positively and responsibly to overcome the melancholic mood and discouraging financial forecasts due to COVID-19 crises. Prudent financial decisions by the citizens will decrease the burden on the State. The country needs our help as much as we need it to look after our interests. As a nation it’s incumbent upon us to come together as one by genuinely and aggregately acting in a responsible manner.

Observing some socially callous and irresponsible events compelled me to write this article. A vast majority needs to be reminded of the gravity of COVID-19 crises with emphasis on the need to assist the government in our capacity. Whereas certain segments of the economy are decimated, it’s the responsibility of the government to make sure there is no exploitation. Whilst combating COVID-19, as much as possible we should purchase goods ‘Made in Pakistan’ to help keep the local industry and retailers financially afloat. Through media government should strictly discourage hoarding of food, medicines and/or other essential supplies to avoid any shortage or artificial inflation in prices.

The Prime Minister has taken some very proactive steps to address the nation’s plight amidst COVID-19 pandemic. One of such steps is the relief efforts namely through Ehsaas Rashan and Money Distribution Program (“ERMDP”). ERMDP, formerly BeNazir Income Support Program, has an established database and the capacity to effectively and efficiently disperse needful financial assistance. ERMDP is assisting the very deserving individuals and families, but the program requires more due diligence. Some individuals despite being employed are successfully availing funds from this program. It’s a moral responsibility of the recipients to act responsibly with compassion towards others in desperate need. They must understand that this not distribution of free money. Instead, these are the emergency funds specifically meant for those who are financially devastated due to COVID-19 lockdown. I have also observed an exception to this mentality. A lady, working in the capacity of a housemaid, firmly refused to participate in the ERMDP stating, “I have my job, and this is for those who have lost their livelihood.” Since COVID-19 lockdown the most deserving of the government’s assistance are those who have been laid off, and the daily wage earners who cannot continue with their jobs. To help some of the daily wage earners, government should devise a plan where the fresh fruits, vegetables and similar vendors are facilitated to sell their produce in a responsible and hygienic manner. Agriculture is conceivably the most essential sector of the economy that employs nearly half (42.3%) of the labor force in Pakistan. Therefore, government should make sure that farm to market supply chain is restored and protected for continuous operations. Difficult decisions will be made if the COVID-19 pandemic remains past the month of May. Thus, it is vital to devise and implement meticulously formulated strategies with sound financial planning.

The Prime Minister must address the concerns of the Safaid Poosh [ سفید پوش] segment of our society who are facing the unfortunate and disastrous financial predicament. These are those hardworking people who have never asked for any financial assistance in the past. Although ERMDP is reaching out to the economically frail families, ERMDP does not account for the aforementioned. This segment, with their deteriorating finances, are near financial destitute. Albeit the hardship, for their integrity and honor, they are unable to openly seek assistance. Regrettably, they are not in government’s systematic database for any financial assistance because they are considered above the poverty line for, they may own a house, vehicle or passport. Among other factors, such assets render them ineligible from becoming a beneficiary under the ERMDP criteria. These people should not be left struggling without help. The government (and affluent individuals) should formulate an effective strategy to identify such individuals and provide necessary assistance.

Through media, the government should encourage employers to do all what they can to retain as many employees as possible. Specifically, those employers who employ staff in their personal capacity. Generally, in normal circumstances upon termination of employment an employee is given a notice and a month’s pay. Sadly, certain wealthy individuals have laid off their staff without any notice or pay. Acting in such a manner in the name of COVID-19 crises is negligently failing to fulfill social and moral responsibilities towards fellow humans. Furthermore, it recklessly burdens the national economy with unemployment. A better way forward would be to manage your employees in phases. It’s understandable that not all employers can keep their staff employed if their finances are indeed exhausted. However, employers may consider pay cuts before reducing their employees in an effort to keep the flow of finances as long as possible. Responsible planning may enhance employer’s capacity to keep more people employed. Consequently, helping employees in difficult times will cultivate loyalty and instill in them sense of belonging, which will increase their productivity in the long run only to employer’s own benefit.

There is a debate on rental obligations with a proposal to waive or suspended rental payments by law. Although this approach is sympathetic towards tenants it’s utterly devoid of any empathy for landlords. It conveniently ignores the reality that the landlords are also facing financial crises. Majority of the landlords rely solely on rental income to provide for their families. If such policy is promulgated the wellbeing of landlords, their families and employees will be completely undermined pushing a large segment of the society towards financial collapse. Government should address concerns for both parties responsibly. Government may consider providing tenants subsidy for rent as a balanced approach in helping tenants and landlords alike. Wealthy tenants must continue with their rental obligations. COVID-19 does not give them the continuous rights to enjoy the benefits of the contract at expense of their landlords. If they chose to terminate contract, they must serve the landlords with a termination notice as per most rental agreements and pay any outstanding obligations. Similarly, wealthy landlords should also consider renegotiating contracts for the duration of COVID-19 crises to help the tenants facing financial crises. Individuals should budget their personal finances and make every attempt to fulfill their financial responsibilities.