US oil prices drop to 21-year low over declining demand

The price of oil collapsed to more than two-decade low on Monday, falling to a level not seen since 1999, as demand dries up and storage runs out.

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US oil, dropped 14 percent to $15.65 in Asia trading on Monday. The oil market has come under intense pressure during the coronavirus pandemic with a huge slump in demand.

US storage facilities are now struggling to cope with the glut of oil, weakening prices further. The oil industry has been struggling with both tumbling demand and in-fighting among producers about reducing output.

The drop-off in demand comes just as the OPEC+ production cuts expire. Beginning April 1 the 14-member cartel and its allies will be able to pump as much oil as they please, and Saudi Arabia is among the nations that has vowed to ramp up its production.

China reported its first economic contraction in decades on Friday, a sign of what’s to come in Europe and North America, which have yet to emerge from coronavirus-driven lockdowns. However, there were some signs of optimism as death rates eased in New York and some of the hardest-hit European countries.

The leading exporters – Opec and allies such as Russia – have already agreed to cut production by a record amount.

In the United States and elsewhere, oil-producing businesses have made commercial decisions to cut output. But still the world has more crude oil than it can use.