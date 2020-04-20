WhatsApp to allow more than four people on group video or audio call

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has planned to launch another feature allowing users to initiate group video or audio chat with unlimited participants.

Reportedly, WhatsApp has been working to increase the number of users in group audio and video calls. However, there is no information about the number limit of people who can join the WhatsApp video chatting.

WhatsApp Beta spectators claimed to have discovered a revealing string of code in the app’s Android beta version 2.2.128. Beta apps are just some trial versions of the actual WhatsApp version.

Along with many fellow communication apps, WhatsApp has also seen a significant surge in usage, through texts, audio and video calling alike. The app, which comes with end to end encryption, offers a safe suite of services. With Zoom being singled out for its privacy issues, the aspect of user safety and privacy is something that has helped WhatsApp to hold its ground. Going forward, it remains to be seen how WhatsApp expands its usage scope to include more users in its fold.

Social media usage has grown as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, as more users go online to stay connected with family, friends, and colleagues.

Overall, WhatsApp has seen a 40 percent increase in usage that grew from an initial 27 percent bump in the earlier days of the pandemic to 41 percent in the mid-phase. For countries already in the later phase of the pandemic, WhatsApp usage has jumped by 51 percent.