Pakistan’s uninterrupted participation in Commonwealth Games since 1990

The Commonwealth Games is a multinational, multi-sport event. Held every four years, it involves the elite athletes of the Commonwealth of Nations. Attendance at the Commonwealth Games is typically around 5,000 athletes. The first such event, then known as the British Empire Games , was held in 1930. The name changed to British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1954, to British Commonwealth Games in 1970 and assumed the current name of the Commonwealth Games in 1978. As well as many Olympic sports, the Commonwealth Games also include some sports that are played mainly in Commonwealth countries, such as lawn bowls, rugby sevens and netball. There are currently 53 members of the Commonwealth of Nations and 71 teams participate in the Commonwealth Games. The four constituent countries of the United Kingdom –– England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland –– send separate teams to the Commonwealth Games, and individual teams are also sent from the British Crown Dependencies –– Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man –– and many of the British overseas territories. Only six teams have attended every Commonwealth Games: Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

Pakistan joined the Commonwealth in 1947 and re-entered it again in 1989 after leaving the fold in 1972. Pakistan made their debut in the 1954 Games and competed at five consecutive games before a 20-year absence following the Edinburgh 1970 Commonwealth Games. After the 20 year absence, Pakistan returned to the Games Family in 1990 by competing in Auckland and since then they have enjoyed uninterrupted participation ever since. Pakistan’s most successful games have been the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia where they were 4th in the overall rankings and won 08 gold medals. Their most successful event has been wrestling, where they won 42 medals, 21 of which have been gold. Pakistan’s ranking is 3rd overall in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. In the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018, Pakistan’s performance was not up to the mark. Pakistan didn’t perform well in the quadrennial event in which an 87-member contingent took part in ten disciplines. They won just one gold in wrestling and four bronze medals (wrestling and weightlifting).