Karachi Kings keen to rope in Shahid Afridi, Rashid Latif for new roles

KARACHI: Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal is keen to bring Shahid Afridi back into their franchise setup, once the veteran all-rounder decides to bid farewell to his playing career. Afridi parted ways with Karachi Kings in 2018, after the franchise decided not to retain him for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, while speaking to reporters in a teleconference, Iqbal has now expressed his desire to see the star all-rounder in a coaching role with his team. “We miss Shahid Afridi a lot in Karachi Kings. He is playing right now, but after he retires, we will offer him a role in the coaching staff at Karachi Kings,” said Iqbal. Iqbal is also looking to restart their talent hunt programs once the situation settles following coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and wants former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif to oversee the process again.

Latif, who stepped down as Karachi Kings team director and adviser in 2019, had also played a major role in scouting talented youngsters in the talent hunt programs, like ‘Khiladi Ki Khoj’, conducted earlier. “I think the previous talent hunt programs helped plenty of youngsters to show their skills and come in limelight,” he said. “We haven’t finished it but due to some reasons, we just took a break from it. Once we get free from coronavirus, we will plan to resume them in different cities of Sindh.” “We are looking forward to hire Rashid Latif again as it is impossible to organise a talent hunt program without him,” he added. The 46-year-old also shared his opinion regarding the debate surrounding the possible return of left-hand batsman Sharjeel Khan into the national side, despite his tainted past. “I think he [Sharjeel] is not the first player to make a comeback after a ban,” he said. “I believe he is a match-winner and can turn games on his day. He needs to work a little more on his fitness otherwise he deserves a comeback.”