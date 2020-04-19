Pakistan in a position to export sanitizers today: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan is now in a position to export sanitizers today.

“We should be proud of Pakistani institutions and professionals the way they have contributed during the Coronavirus crisis”, Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

“We are in a position to export Sanitizers today.We are making our own masks and are also close to making our own N95 mask,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“We have also made our doctors’ gloves and protective suits ourselves, Fawad Chaudhry said.