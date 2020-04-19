Nationwide coronavirus tally rises to 8213

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 8,213 on Friday after new cases were confirmed in the country.

Pakistan’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 167 after more patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours, health authorities said today.

Central president of Pakistan Traders Association issued a three-day ultimatum to the government to end the nationwide lockdown in the country.

The central president stated that they reject the government ‘s murder of a few businesses under the garb of the lockdown. He added that they will end the lockdown if the government does not decide in three days.