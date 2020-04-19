‘Fasten your seatbelt’: Investors brace for Europe Inc. results amid coronavirus

Investors will be hunting for companies that can rein in costs, preserve cash and avoid amassing big inventories during the coronavirus crisis as Europe Inc. prepares to report the steepest profit fall since the 2008 global financial meltdown.

Companies in the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to release figures showing a 22% plunge in first quarter earnings, Refinitiv data show, after estimates at the start of the year had initially forecast a 10.5% rise. Amid deepening uncertainty for the global economy, many European firms have scrapped their outlooks. The Refinitiv data based on analyst forecasts show earnings down 34.2% in the second quarter and 25.5% in the third.

“Fasten your seatbelt,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. “The final numbers will likely be worse as the global economy has come to a standstill, which might not be fully factored into consensus.”

Barclays and Citi expect a 40% to 50% slide in profits and dividends by the end of the year.

Yet, market moves suggest some risks have been put to one side. The STOXX 600 has bounced 22% from lows in mid-March, when the virus was spreading fast in Europe and lockdowns were being put in place, although the index is still down 26% this year.

“I suspect that after the bounce we had in the market in the past couple of weeks we could see a reality check with earnings forcing the market to focus more on fundamentals,” Cau said.