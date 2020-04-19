World Bank, IMF face growing calls to widen debt relief for poor nations

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund should seek case-by-case solutions to ease debt burdens on middle-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, key shareholders said on Friday, fueling calls to widen relief already provided to the poorest countries.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in separate remarks, also urged creditors to grant a debt standstill for all developing countries, not just the poorest, warning that many faced debt distress due to a major global recession caused by the pandemic. Guterres told a virtual conference on Africa hosted by the World Bank and IMF that the continent alone needed more than $200 billion to combat the sometimes-fatal disease caused by the novel coronavirus and mitigate its economic impact. Earlier this week, the IMF forecast the global economy would contract by 3% in 2020 due to the pandemic, marking the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. World Bank Group President David Malpass said the global recession would be deeper than the one seen during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and would hit the poorest and most vulnerable countries the hardest. More than 2.14 million people in more than 210 countries and territories have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 143,744 have died, according to a Reuters tally.