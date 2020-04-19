Turkmenistan: 25 Years of Permanent Neutrality

This year, Turkmenistan will celebrate 25 years of pursuing permanent neutrality policy adopted as an essence of the country’s foreign policy approach, recognized and endorsed by the United Nations. This unique status of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, recognized by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on December 12, 1995 and again supported by another landmark resolution by the UN General Assembly on June 3, 2015. This has been an essence of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, making a unique worldview that has defined Turkmenistan’s global stance for reaching out for the peace and development for the international cooperation. To acknowledge the neutrality of Turkmenistan and its efforts for regional peace and stability, the UN General Assembly has also declared December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality on February 2, 2017 by passing resolution A/RES/71/275). For celebrating this year in a beautiful and memorable manner especially highlighting the role of Turkmenistan across the globe about the policy of permanent neutrality, the government of Turkmenistan has outlined meticulous plans to host conferences, forums, exhibitions at various levels in both country and globally. Inaugural event was an International Conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” held in Ashgabat in January 2020. On the occasion President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow made a resounding commitment to continue supporting the UN in its global efforts for building cooperation and peace and outlined the entire foreign policy of Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan has promoted sustainable peace and culture for dialogue in resolving all the issues of conflict amongst states without becoming a party to anyone. The anniversary celebration of gaining this unique status of the permanent neutrality of the country has been designed by drafting an important slogan “Turkmenistan Home of Neutrality”. There is a strong need for countries such as Turkmenistan to take the lead in enabling building blocks for consensus and ensuring regional and international peace, security and sustainable development.

Turkmenistan has adopted this characteristic of its foreign policy of permanent neutrality as a logical extension of its domestic policy. Similar to other nation states across the globe, the foremost aim of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is to protect and strengthen the state’s sovereignty and increase the role and importance in the global political system. Based on this aspect, the second most important aim is to set the environment and favorable foreign conditions for the domestic development of the state. The foreign policy of Turkmenistan rests on the principle of upholding the national interests of the country at all global forums followed by the fact to ensure security and integrity of the country through political and diplomatic means. While believing in the principles of the UN Charter and following the compliance of international law and treaties, Turkmenistan is constructively engaged with global partners based on equality and mutual respect. One of the important and defining features of the country’s foreign relations has remained developing comprehensive principles for neutral Turkmenistan over the years to play a constructive role in world politics.

Turkmenistan is highlighting the importance of preventive diplomacy, dialogue and multilateral diplomacy

Over all these years, Turkmenistan has remained a reliable ally of the UN in maintaining peace, stability and cooperation at the international levels. Since the adoption of the stance as a neutral country, Turkmenistan has contributed immensely for regional peace and security. For instance Turkmenistan has supported international peacekeeping efforts by offering good offices for a series of negotiations under the auspices of the UN for regional peace amongst countries for instance Tajikistan and intra-Afghan dialogue. Over the years Turkmenistan has provided Afghanistan with concrete, targeted economic and humanitarian support. Turkmen educational institutions have offered young Afghans to pursue education, dispatched humanitarian supplies, construction of medical facilities, preferential supply of electricity and gas to Afghans in the border regions are few of the initiatives that Turkmenistan is offering to the war-torn country. In 2007 UN in collaboration with the Turkmenistan established first United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, having a mandate to liaison with the Governments of the region for preventive diplomacy, monitoring and evaluation, coordinate with the regional organizations and help to share information with each other. The Centre is maintaining a comprehensive contact with the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan to support, provide analysis and understanding about the regional situation.

Apart from providing the good offices for dialogue and support to the UN for peace and stability, Turkmenistan has also built and motivated international and regional cooperation to combat illegal drug trafficking. UN office of the Drugs and Crime has carried out several meetings in Turkmenistan for implementing 15 global, regional and national projects. Turkmenistan has also ratified important regional and international conventions and treaties that have provided extensive mandates to this special department of the UN dealing with the drugs and crimes. The office has also provided assistance to the countries to curb terrorism financing through drugs. In May 2019, Turkmenistan was elected to the Commission of Narcotic Substances for 2020-2023. Turkmenistan adopted a comprehensive National Action Plan on October 6, 2019 Combating Human Trafficking in 2020-2022.

In 2019, UNGA has also unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Turkmenistan to declare 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Confidence. Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality policy is a stance of non-confrontational worldview that reflects the country’s honest and strict adherence to the UN Charter and principles, including all international legal statutes. This also reflects how meaningfully Turkmenistan is focusing on creating an atmosphere of peace and prosperity for all. Turkmenistan is also promoting UN Agenda of 2030 taking all substantial steps to implement Sustainable Development Goals embedded in the entire Socio Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2019-2025. Turkmenistan is highlighting the importance of preventive diplomacy, dialogue and multilateral diplomacy. Through these important steps by a neutral Turkmenistan, the world will soon be free from all kinds of conflict and duress and role of Turkmenistan will remain at the forefront in making this dream a reality.

The writer is Director, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies