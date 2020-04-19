Down with lockdown

SIR: Lockdown has entered in the fourth week in Pakistan after a severe outbreak of Coronavirus throughout the world.

Lockdown is a safety measure taken by all provincial governments with the consent of the federal government, however, in Balochistan, almost each and every area is enjoying on the roads and streets despite government’s warning. I am unable to understand why our people are taking Coronavirus so lightly that has washed Italy and America.

On our social media, many jokes are floating. Everyone is moving without taking safety measures, many still believe that the government’s warning to stay home is illogical. So, shaking of hands, hugging and prayers are continued. Please stay home and save the lives of millions.

HOMER JAN

Kech