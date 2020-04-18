PTI’s MNA Najeeb Haroon resigns from his seat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-256 constituency of Karachi Muhammad Najeeb Haroon on Saturday resigned from his seat.

According to sources, Najeeb Haroon has dispatched his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Najeeb Haroon was elected MNA from National Assembly constituency NA-256 Karachi in 2018 elections.

Haroon made the announcement in a message posted on social networking platform Twitter and wrote, “I tender my resignation with a heavy heart.”

It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve tendered my resignation from the @NAofPakistan to PM @ImranKhanPTI. It’s been 20 months and have not been able to improve either my constituency nor my hometown #Karachi and in good conscience can not justify being in this position. pic.twitter.com/6A2n2TUQ5b — Muhammad Najeeb Haroon محمد نجیب ہارون (@MNajeebHaroon) April 17, 2020

“It has been 20 months and have not been able to improve either my constituency or my hometown Karachi in good conscience cannot justify being in this position,” he added, noting that he had been a founding member of the first executive committee of the ruling party.

“Being the only MNA who does not take a salary or any perks being an MNA, being one of the highest tax payers in Pakistan, my intentions have always been to give back to #Karachi and to #Pakistan. If I am not able to do so in my right conscience cannot justify being in my position,” he said.