Commissioner Karachi makes face masks mandatory before going out

In order to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has made face masks mandatory before going out.

Commissioner Office issued a notification today (Saturday) in this regard. The notification stated all the activities permitted will take place under certain guidelines in pursuance of the directives issued by the Sindh home department.

The notification stated, “Face masks are mandatory for all the people coming out of their houses for a valid reason or those who are exempted from the lockdown,” adding that the face masks shall cover the nose, mouth, and chin.

Sanitising and cleaning hands, according to the order, will be strictly ensured after every activity. Every employee or worker has to be examined before entering the workplace for symptoms of flu, cough or fever, and in case anyone is found having such symptoms, he or she will be referred to a hospital immediately and not allowed to enter the workplace.

The workplaces are supposed to be disinfected frequently, the notification reads. “Social distancing will be ensured at every workplace.”

The order reads that the employers will ensure availability of masks, sanitisers and soaps for their employees at work. The biometric machines, according to the order, are mandatorily supposed to be disinfected after every use.

As for the timings of the businesses, the order says that they will be permitted to operate as per the timings specified by the home department orders.