20-point strategy agreed upon for Ramazan: President Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that a 20-point strategy has been agreed upon for people and mosques to follow during the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing a press conference, after meeting with Ulema, President Alvi said that it was necessary to consult with religious leaders before taking any decisions regarding Ramazan.

The President asserted that the 20-point strategy, based on precautionary measures, was formulated in consensus with religious leaders and provincial governments to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Revealing the 20-point strategy, President Alvi said, “It has been decided that no carpets will be laid in the mosques and Imam Bargahs.”

He said through the strict implementation of the government’s recommended and agreed with clerics standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the deadly disease all congregational prayers can be performed.

Some other important points in the 20-point strategy are:

1- People are required to make ablution at home.

2- Necessary to wear masks at mosques.

3- Social distancing will be observed.

4- Refrain from any sort of gathering after the prayers.

5- No gatherings for Iftar and Sehr in mosques during Ramadan.

6- Mosques’ floors will be washed with chlorine disinfectants.

7- Namaaz-e-Taraweeh will be offered within the premises of the mosques, not on the roads.

8- Children and people above the age of 50, as well as sick people, will not come to mosques.

9- No handshakes or hugs.

10- Better to observe ‘atekaf’ at home.

11- Worshippers will refrain from touching their faces

President Arif Alvi further said that mosques’ administration will establish committees to ensure the implementation of the precautions.