U.S. Government prioritizes Pakistan in Coronavirus fight

The United States announced Friday several new programs worth more than $8 million to assist Pakistan in stemming the spread of coronavirus nationwide and to care for afflicted people.

Pakistan, with a population of 220 million, has recorded more than 7,000 cases of the virus that causes COVD-19, and the number is growing by the day. The pandemic has killed more than 135 people.

U.S. ambassador to Islamabad Paul Jones explained in a statement Friday that the new funding will be used to establish labs so Pakistanis living in hotspots can be tested, treated and monitored to stop the spread of the virus.

The aid will also fund high-tech emergency operation centers across Pakistan and train community health workers to assist people in their homes to lessen the burden on hospitals.

Jones noted a portion of the contributions will also be used for new life-saving activities in Afghan refugee camps and host communities in Pakistan, administered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The South Asian nation hosts about 3 million Afghans, both legal refugees and illegal economic migrants.

“What I’ve described today is the latest chapter in a long, vibrant U.S.-Pakistan health partnership. It builds on U.S. contributions over the past 20 years of more than $1.1 billion in the health sector, and more than $18.4 billion overall to the U.S.-Pakistan development partnership. Together, we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect our loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom,” said U.S. Ambassador Paul W. Jones.