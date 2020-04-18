COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 million globally

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.2 million globally today.

On the other side, the global death toll from coronavirus has crossed 154,278, while more than 571,359 have recovered from the disease.

According to details, 2,251,446 declared cases have been registered in 200 countries. The first case of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan on 31st December 2019. Since then, it has spread to almost every country in the world, disrupting daily life for millions under lockdown measures meant to contain the virus’s rapid spread.

The US suffered the most fatalities at 34,575 as its total cases topped 683,000. Italy recorded 22,745 deaths and Spain reported 19,613 deaths. France and the UK also reported over 10,000 deaths, according to the CSSE.

The World Bank Group (WBG) is expected to launch health emergency programs in over 100 countries by the end of April to support the fight against COVID-19, with 64 already in operation, President David Malpass said Friday.

Other multilateral development banks (MDBs), such as Asian Development Bank, and Inter-American Development Bank, have committed as a group to roughly $80 billion over this period, bringing the total funding from MDBs to 240 billion dollars, Malpass said.

The World Bank president said he is pleased that Group of Twenty (G20) countries have recently decided to provide a suspension in debt service to bilateral creditors during the crisis, calling it “a powerful fast-acting initiative that can bring real benefits to the poor.”