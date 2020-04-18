Indonesia official confirms viral video of girl suspended 15m high on power cable

Indonesian officials have confirmed the veracity of a viral video that shows a girl suspended on an electricity cable 15m above the ground in Curug district of Tangerang regency, Banten.

The video had been reposted multiple times on social media by Friday (April 17).

The girl, reportedly a nine-year-old resident of Curug, is seen in the video screaming for help while clinging to an extra high voltage (EHV) power cable that was being installed at the time of the incident.

Emergency and logistics head Kosrudin at the Tangerang Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) confirmed the veracity of the video, saying that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Kosrudin said that the girl was playing with friends near the EHV cables at the site of the installation project when she was inadvertently suspended in the air.

“She did not know that the cables were being (installed). She hung on to the cable when it was still low,” he said, as reported by kompas.com on Friday.

Unaware that the girl was hanging on to the cable, the workers continued to lift the cable into position. The girl reportedly hung on as the cable was pulled up higher and higher, as she was afraid to let go.

Mr Kosrudin said that the girl survived the fall with only light injuries, and had been taken immediately to a local hospital.