How SIUT transplants hope

A model of free health care in urology, kidney and liver transplants, Sindh Institute of Urology and transplantation (SIUT), transplants hope in terminal illnesses, hope for the helpless and the hapless humanity. SIUT was founded by Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi as a department of urology at the government-run Civil Hospital in 1970 and became autonomous in 1991. So far nearly 5,000 free organ transplants have been performed, in addition to 750 dialysis sessions on a daily basis.

Working quietly until government and media pushed SIUT for information with statistics for reference purpose, Dr. Adib Rizvi created medical history with Pakistan’s first cadaver kidney transplant in 1995. In October 1998 SIUT put Pakistan in the comity of nations where cadaver organ transplantation is a reality. SDIUT carried out first liver transplant in Pakistan in November 2003. In 2017, SIUT performed 5,500 transplants of kidney, cornea and liver. Economical expenditure and post-transplant medications follow-ups are bared by SIUT.

When Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, founder of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT), says health care is the birth right irrespective of cast, color or creed, he believes in this philosophy to be implemented in such letter and spirit that not only bring cheer and hope in the sinking and sickening lives of the ailing and impoverished but also enlighten over the national horizon as a model of health care for the helpless and hapless. The proposition “so able, so noble, so humble, so gentle”, is earnestly so befitting for Dr. Adib Rizvi that despite countless local, national and international laurels and honors, he is engrossed round-the-clock in transplanting hope by guiding, supervising and delivering one of the world’s best models of health care for ailing humanity.

Straight from the heart as routine and passion, Dr Wasim Khan of the Social Welfare and Rehabilitation and Media & Outreach Departments of the hospital briefs about the history and philosophy of SIUT. He informs that SIUT adheres to a unique philosophy that every patient must get “free treatment with dignity” without discrimination of cast, color, creed, or belief. He explains why and how the treatment provided at SIUT is completely “free”, highlights the very untiring struggle of Dr. Adib Rizvi and his team, informs SIUT has 10 satellite units where 2.6 million patients were treated in previous year, shares information on organ donation program besides dialysis and pediatrics facilities for public.

Amid information explosion on corona virus, so much has been said that needs no introduction. As such, the less said the better, the more meant is wiser and that practically endeavored is commendable.

Amid the horrendous corona virus, SIUT established a Corona Clinic on March 18, 2020. Since then over 3000 people have been screened for Corona. Over 300 have been screened within a couple of days. Several patients came to the clinic who are in need of urgent admission, for whom SIUT had established a CORONA ICU where these patients are being treated. The ICU will treat serious cases who will need ventilator. A 50 bedded isolation ward is set up for corona patients, where mild to moderate patients are to be admitted. Dr. Adeeb Rizvi believes it is imperative to use preventive measures against the endemic of the horrendous corona virus. He noted that doctors are on the front line in this fight and that the entire world, including Pakistan, is searching for its treatment, reiterating “We are making endeavors at our end and cooperating with the government”. SIUT founder said that doctors and hospital staff need protective kits for treating corona virus patients for which all possible and urgent steps are being taken. What will InshaAllah defeat corona virus is emotional maturity, seriousness of purpose and penetrative thinking at the local, regional and national levels, sharing and caring friends of Pakistan, preventive and precautionary measures, and above all, heads down and hands up seeking Allah’ s forgiveness and blessings.

