Players might struggle with fitness upon return: Sohail Tanvir

Pakistani fast-bowler Sohail Tanvir believed that the players might struggle with fitness upon return to international cricket.

In a blog, Sohail Tanvir wrote that it will be difficult for players to maintain fitness while taking precautions against the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote, “Whilst one sincerely hopes and prays that the world will be free of the menace of coronavirus very soon.”

“We must also recognise that the resumption of cricket will not be easy for many players to adjust to. When you as a player are kept away from practicing in a cricket ground, then your rhythm is affected adversely,” he opined.

Sohail Tanvir further said there was a real danger that some may be completely out of shape when the action finally resumes in the future.

The veteran Pakistan cricketer also advised fellow cricketers to avoid making unsavory remarks on social media. “It’s a blessing if you can help fellow humans and also put messages of hope and peace but it can be a problem if it’s not used in the right way. Of course, how we all use social media is dependent upon our personalities and how much public exposure we wish on ourselves, but we need to be careful. In this regard, I feel that cricketers using these platforms to have a go at each other need to be careful because we are after all a close fraternity and unsavoury remarks about each other can lead to embarrassment when we do come face to face one day.”