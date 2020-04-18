Level of cricket in PSL and IPL is quite similar, Livingstone says

The level of cricket in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and IPL is quite similar., English batsman Liam Livingstone has said.

The Livingstone while talking to a podcast said that the passion among fans in both the countries set them apart from other cricketing leagues.

Livingstone has been part of the PSL since the fourth edition of Pakistan’s T20 league, making debut with Karachi Kings while represented Peshawar Zalmi in the recent PSL 2020, whereas in the IPL, he played for the Rajasthan Royals in the last edition of the world’s premier league.

The Perth Scorchers batsman who played 4 games for the RR in the IPL 2019, further went on to claim that the standard of cricket in the PSL was “very similar to the IPL”.

The right-hander further added, “It was great to play in places that hadn’t seen live cricket for a while, such as Multan, where the atmosphere was unbelievable. I think the stadium holds around 30,000 but I’m adamant there were about 50,000 there. They cheer for anything and don’t support any particular team.”

Noteworthy, Livingstone was released by the RR before the IPL 2020 auctions last year, and then he opted out of the auctions pool to focus on the country cricket for Lancashire.

The 13th edition of IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which also forced the PSL 5 to be canceled at the final leg of the tournament.