Coronavirus: Sweden's Princess Sofia joins fight against outbreak ...

Sweden’s Princess Sofia has begun doing shifts as a healthcare assistant in Stockholm after completing a three-day course to help ease strained healthcare resources during the new coronavirus pandemic, the Swedish Royal Court said Friday.

The 35-year-old princess started volunteering at the Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm on Thursday.

Princess Sofia, who joined the royal family when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015, completed a three-day course last week to be able to help out.

The course was part of an initiative to re-train furloughed airline cabin crew and hotel employees to work as hospital and nursing home staff.

Sweden has not imposed the extraordinary lockdown measures seen across Europe, instead urging people to take responsibility and follow official recommendations.

The Royal Court has stated that the princess is well aware of the current situation.

“In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals,” Royal Central stated the court as saying.

Sofia’s duties will involve relieving health care professionals so that they can dedicate more time to the patients. She will be disinfecting equipment, working shifts in the kitchen and cleaning departments.

A few days back, Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had also resumed his medical duties to help his nation to fight against the deadly pandemic.