Status of Balochi embroidery in global fashion

Wearing latest dresses is a global trend. Running behind branded clothes is commonly practised by everyone and it has become a fashion nowadays. Globally, the latest and well fashionable dresses have become part of the world economy. The trend is changing every year and the garments industries are shaping the thoughts of people by different brands. Secondly, it is a part of every personality whoever afford. However, Baluchistan is no different in this case. In this fashionable society people living in the most backward province keenly invest half of their income on female traditional dressing. Moreover, cost of single casual dress is more than 5 to 10 thousands rupees. The most expensive suits are in the range of over 1 lakh. Being unfortunate in accessing garments industries Balochi embroidery still seems to be very expensive and is not affordable to many.

Historically, Baloch have been famous for their unique dressing style that features handmade outfits. Female dresses style of Baloch is no doubt very unique and different from other people around the globe. Female dresses being artistic in nature, seems more attractive that compel people to have another glance over. Therefore, in today’s fashionable world, Baloch female dresses are in high demand. According to different sources “Balochi embroidery is regarded as an ancient handicraft that passes from one generation of women to the succeeding. The craft is native to the barren lands of Balochistan celebrating nomadic lifestyle”. Balochi embroidery is combined with Kameez and the cuffs of the sleeves along with shalwar. Interestingly, it is shaped with bright coloured threads including tiny mirrors, and stitching are part of final product.

Balochi embroidery like Star gull Rs 500,000, Murge panch Rs 20, 000, Kapug Rs 25,000, Kantoki nall Rs 20,000, Jallar e nall Rs 15,000, Burje kalifa and Dashti banuk Rs 50,000, Kotage kap Rs 70,000 and Wardi nearly Rs 100,000 are some of the most famous and expensive ones. The practice of sewing clothes is the only source of income for many families in Balochistan. This is too many extents given an economic opportunity to the females. Those who don’t afford the price sew the given dress by themselves to maintain her level of standard. Those female youths who don’t have skills to sew become victim of inferiority complex and criticized by society and their female peer groups. Since fashionable dresses have become indicators of well status personality. Undoubtedly, the province lacks well established garments industries. However, demanding trend of females dresses have influences the economy in some regions of the province.

Generally, the girls at the age 15 start the practice of sewing clothes, learning from their mother or elder’s ones.

This practice makes them able to sew clothes for themselves and especially for others for the means of economic gain. However, Women continue to live under the supervision of men, before marriage under the supervision of brothers and fathers and after marriage under the supervision of husband and sons. They are still living under the norms made in male dominated societies.

It is quite interesting to know that Baloch females, wearing branded and fashionable clothes seems practicing global culture. However, they being ethnocentric in nature also wear their own cultural dresses in many events like marriage parties within country or foreign. No doubt Balochi embroidery is not limited only in Balochistan rather it has its influences in gulf region like Oman where 54%population is estimated to be Baloch. Qatar and Bahrain where we can witness shopping malls where Baloch embroideries are sold in a great number. This shows that Balochi embroidery is soon going to be a part of global trend.

Sociologically, the process of sewing clothes has given more social responsibility to the females. At the time of urgent need all females near gather to sew clothes for one individual. This practice is always performed for marriage parties. This is on the other hand shown unity among Baloch nation. Collective sewing clothes in called “rochoiki system” in Balochi. Meanwhile, this is high time to modernize Balochi embroidery. The concerned authorities should take initiatives to cooperate with the skilful women. It is the time to link Balochi embroidery to garments industries for the purpose to make it a part of fashionable world. Thus, the government has to bring culture of entrepreneurship for the purpose to enhance economic uplift in the society.

