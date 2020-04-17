Nationwide coronavirus tally rises to 7291

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 7,291 on Friday after new cases were confirmed in the country.

Pakistan’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 137 after more patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours, health authorities said today.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hit out at the government for its failure to announce a major relief package for doctors, nurses, frontline fighters and daily wage earners.

“In the middle of global pandemic, we have not announced major relief packages for our doctors, nurses, frontline fighters or even daily wage earners who have been hardest hit by lockdown,” said the PP chairman. He noted that Pakistan has announced a major relief for construction industry during the coronavirus pandemic.