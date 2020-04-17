Iran says ‘illegal’ US presence in Gulf causes insecurity — IRNA

DUBAI: Iran’s defense minister on Friday dismissed US reports of harassment by Iranian vessels as “baseless” and said the “illegal and aggressive” American presence in the Gulf was causing insecurity in the region.

“What leads to insecurity in the Arabian Gulf region is actually the illegal and aggressive presence of the Americans who have come from the other end of the world to our borders and make such baseless claims,” Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami told reporters in Tehran, according to IRNA.

#WATCH: Tensions rose as navy vessels from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards executed ‘dangerous and provocative’ maneuvers close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf. Read the story: https://t.co/m7rtvCCtgG pic.twitter.com/LKATawApAD — Arab News (@arabnews) April 16, 2020



The US military said Wednesday that 11 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative.”