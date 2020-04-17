KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Friday arrested two notorious terrorists in Karachi, a private source reported.

According to the sources, the Rangers and CTD personnel made the arrests during a raid in Karachi.

According to a Rangers spokesman, the arrested terrorists were Samiullah alias Arshad and Muhammad Jaffar alias Barkat alias Iftikhar, who were involved in attacks on Pakistan Army, Navy, Rangers and police.

The Rangers spokesman further added that their mastermind Attaur Rahman alias Naeem Bukhari and Sabi had already been arrested. These all were included in the most-wanted terrorists’ list with carrying a reward of Rs50 million each fixed by the Sindh government.

According to the spokesman, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from all the accused who have confessed to carrying out the terrorist activities.

Last month, Police forces had claimed a major achievement by arresting ‘head of terror wing’ of Indian prime intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Shahid Ilyas alias ‘Muttahida’ and two accomplices in Karachi.