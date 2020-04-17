Religion in the time of the pandemic

The signs are all around

The lessons before us:

Something so small

That we cannot see it

Has brought the mightiest nations

Of the world

With their mighty nuclear ships and missiles

To their mighty knees.

Buddha was right

Life is suffering

So be warned

And search for Nirvana

Confucius wanted us

To revere our parents and ancestors

And Lao Tzu

Taught us to befriend nature

Allow time to unfold with its own rhythm

Learn the art of drinking tea

And gently walk in bamboo forests

In silence

To find the Dao

Lord Ram showed us

The path of righteousness

Marked by calls for Shanti, peace

And the great Guru of the Punjab

Taught humility and service to all

Moses gave us the ten commandments

And Jesus wanted us to love one another

Muhammad embraced both East and West

He taught us

To balance matter and spirit

To strive for justice

To care for the poor

And above all to seek knowledge

He asked us to wash our hands five times a day

Cover our faces

And greet each other with our hands on our hearts

And he reminded us that

Abraham taught obedience

And the virtue of being alone

These religions are like spokes in a wheel

All connecting to the same central point

These luminous names

Are our shared human heritage

They give us hope

While reminding us

Of our common humanity

And vulnerability

God walks alongside us

As close to us as our jugular vein.

But how many of us have learnt

Any lessons from the coronavirus scourge?

Nations still threaten to crush weaker nations

And minorities have become

The virus

The enemy within.

Leaders still strut about like Pharaoh

Their arrogance unabated

Their greed and selfishness on display

The harm they have caused the planet

Is killing us as well as all God’s creation

Their list of crimes is long:

Massive pollution of the air, earth and seas

With the use of dangerous chemicals

Fertilizers, insecticides, hospital waste

And plastic that is not degradable

We have

Annihilated too many species of the natural world.

But we are equal opportunity killers

Though the mind numbed with grief and tears

Cannot even compute the crimes against

The millions of children and refugees

Killed and forever displaced.

The planet needs air to breathe,

Time to heal its wounds

Inflicted by us.

We quiver in panic and fear

Before the deadly virus

As we desperately hunt for a vaccine

Open your eyes and hearts

My friends

And you will see that

Everything in this universe is gloriously suffused

With the Divine attributes

Of Compassion and Mercy.

Washington DC

16 April, 2020