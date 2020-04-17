Clerics assure support for complete Friday lockdown in Sindh

The Sindh government will again enforce a complete lockdown across the province during 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm on Friday to prevent the movement of people and large congregations for prayers.

In this regard, a delegation of several religious scholars called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and assured to extend complete support towards the provincial government during the lockdown. The clerics had earlier announced to reopen mosques after which the government urged them to put the lives at stake.

The delegation of clerics included Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Mufti Rafi Rehman, Mufti Abid Saeed, Abdul Waheed, Dr Abdul Bari, Dr Adeel, and Dr Saeed. The chief minister was accompanied by provincial minister Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah.

The chief minister flanked by provincial minister Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet the clerics on April 18 and new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the mosques would be issued.

On Tuesday, top clerics of the country announced to resume congregational prayers in the mosques while maintaining social distancing after an over-two weeks’ ban amid lockdown due to coronavirus.