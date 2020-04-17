Lehmann recalls Wasim Akram as the best bowler he ever faced

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann recalled one of his duels against Pakistan’s former fast bowler Wasim Akram, sharing a video where he hits him for a six.

Lehmann said Akram was the best bowler he faced in his international career spanning nearly seven years and that he had got lucky on that day by winning that particular duel.

The former Australian coach shared a video in which he hits a good length ball for a six over deep mid-wicket. Akram bowled a bouncer on the next delivery and sledged the Australian batsman. He then takes a single off the next ball and completes his half-century.

Got lucky that day , he was the best I faced 😂😂👍👍 https://t.co/yxD8vli5k3 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) April 16, 2020

The video was a clip from a 1996 ODI between Australia and Pakistan in which Lehmann sends Akram’s delivery sailing over mid-wicket deep into the stands.

Clearly incensed, the then Pakistan captain sent a bouncer fizzing above Lehmann’s head the next ball after which he said a few things to the batsman. Lehmann seemed to respond too.

Lehmann then took a single off the next ball to complete his fifty and took his time acknowledging the crowd as Akram walked back to the start of his run up with a wry smile on his face.

Former cricketers and commentators have been tapping into nostalgia, among other things, in the absence of live cricket due to coronavirus. Earlier, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recalled a spell he faced in a Test match from Shoaib Akhtar as the fastest he had ever experienced in his illustrious career.

Lehmann played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs and has nine centuries and 27 international centuries to his name. His personal best score in ODIs against Pakistan team is 103 in Lahore.