Queen’s granddaughter Beatrice cancels wedding amid lockdown

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have cancelled their royal wedding due to the lockdown in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said on Thursday (April 16).

Princess Beatrice had earlier in March scaled back her wedding plans and cancelled a planned reception which was due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May.

“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” People magazine reported, quoting a spokesman for the couple.