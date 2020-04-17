Govt making efforts to bring back the corpse of Pakistanis died abroad

The government of Pakistan is making efforts to bring back the corpse of those Pakistani who have died aboard in this coronavirus pendamic, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis said.

Expressing condolences with the bereaved families, Zulfiqar Bukhari said that he could fell their pain, adding that closure of airports amid COVID-19 outbreak in different countries was the major hurdling in bringing back the bodies.

He said that they were collecting date of those Pakistanis who passed away in other countries. The special assistant assured the bereaved families that the government was with them in this difficult time.

Earlier on April 15, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had issued a schedule for special international flights to repatriate thousands of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has assured overseas Pakistanis that the government was making all necessary arrangements for brining them back to Pakistan.

He also assured the stranded Pakistanis that the Parliament and the government were mindful of their problems.

The speaker said the government of Pakistan stands by Pakistani expatriates. He informed them that minister of aviation, management of PIA and other relevant ministers had been called to discuss arrangements for the safe and trouble-free travel back to Pakistan.