President Alvi will have consultative meeting with ulema tomorrow

Dr. Arif Alvi President of Pakistan will chair an important meeting with ulema and mashaikh tommorrow to hold a consultation over precautionary measures to be adopted against coronavirus pandemic while performing religious rituals in the holy month of Ramadan.

This was decided in a meeting at the Presidency attended by Minister for Interior, Brig(R). Ijaz Ahmad Shah, and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, a press release said.

The meeting agreed that the president would convene a meeting of all governors, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Ulema, through a video conference, for consultation and to seek their recommendations and guidelines about Taraweeh prayers in view of the current corona pandemic.

The recommendations of Ulema would help in devising a comprehensive policy by the government.

Earlier in the day, the renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel met Prime Minister Imran Khan where the premier has praised his awareness campaign against coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan said that the government sought clerics’ cooperation to overcome the pandemic and he will soon meet the ulemas by himself. He added that they want to protect the nationals from the pandemic and clerics have always provided guidance to the government in a difficult time.

The premier emphasised the need for designing a strategy for the upcoming month of Ramadan after holding consultations with the clerics.