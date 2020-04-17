UN calls for children protection amid COVID-19

The head of the UN called on the world to protect children Thursday, saying their lives are being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Antonio Guterres said the world is seeing an “alarming pattern” as the virus known as the COVID-19 spreads across the globe and poor and vulnerable societies are being the hardest hit.

We cannot leave children vulnerable to disease. As soon as immunizations can resume, every child in need must be vaccinated.https://t.co/G7wgKAZxaQ — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 16, 2020

“I am especially concerned about the well-being of the world’s children. Thankfully, children have so far been largely spared from the most severe symptoms of the disease. But their lives are being totally upended,” he said while releasing a report on the risks children face. “I appeal to families everywhere, and leaders at all levels: protect our children.”

The report details how the disease is putting children at risk in key areas including education, food, safety and health.

In education, the UN chief said almost all students are out of school because of the pandemic.

The UN chief recalled that even before the pandemic, childhood malnutrition and stunting were at unacceptable levels.

With classrooms shuttered, the nearly 310 million children worldwide who rely on school meals are missing out on this daily dose of nutrition.

Meanwhile, hastily implemented lockdown measures risk disrupting food supply chains and local markets, posing a potentially grave threat to food access.

Sixty per cent of all children worldwide are living in countries that have implemented full or partial lockdowns, according to the report.

As the crisis deepens, family stress-levels also are rising, and children confined at home are both victims and witnesses of domestic violence and abuse.

Though coronavirus infection rates so far have been “far milder” among children, the report found the broader effects of the crisis on child health are significant.