Saudi princess pleads with ruling family for release

A Saudi princess appealed for release from prison to Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman.

“I am beseeching my uncle King Salman and my cousin, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to review my case, and to release me as I have done no wrong,” Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Twitter.

Basmah said she is being “arbitrarily” jailed at Al-Ha’ir prison “without criminal, or otherwise any charges against” her.

“I was abducted without an explanation together with one of my daughters, and thrown into prison,” she said. The princess, 55, contends her health is deteriorating which could lead to her death, and she has not received any medical treatment. “My current health status is VERY critical,” Basmah said.

Princess Basmah bint Saud, a 56-year-old businesswoman and an outspoken royal family member, was detained in March last year just before she was due to travel to Switzerland for medical treatment, according to a source close to her family.

The public plea for her release is the latest sign of turmoil within the kingdom’s secretive royal family following the detention last month of King Salman’s brother and nephew in an apparent attempt to stamp out internal dissent.

“As you may be aware (?) I am currently being arbitrarily held at Al-Ha’ir prison without criminal, or otherwise any charges,” the princess wrote in a letter published on her verified Twitter account.

“My health is deteriorating to an extent that is (severe), and that could lead to my death.

The princess did not specify her ailment but her letter comes as the kingdom grapples with the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The government has imposed round-the-clock curfew across much of the country to limit the spread of the virus. Saudi Arabia has reported 6,380 infections and 83 deaths from the disease so far.

It was unclear how the princess was able to tweet from inside Al-Ha’ir, a high-security prison close to Riyadh known for holding political prisoners.

Her public plea represents an unusually bold move by someone from the kingdom’s sprawling royal family, comprising thousands of members, who typically refrain from publicly raising internal grievances.

It comes after the detention last month of Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, the king’s brother, and the monarch’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef who was previously crown prince.