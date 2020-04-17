Russia fighter jet intercepts US plane over Mediterranean Sea

The US army accused a Russian fighter jet of endangering the lives of the crew of a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft, while conducting a high-speed manoeuvre as part of an unsafe interception on Wednesday, over the Mediterranean Sea.

This comes at a time when the US Army Space and Missile Defence Command (USASMDC) announced that Moscow conducted an anti-satellite missile test on Wednesday.

The US Navy explained that a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft conducted an unsafe manoeuvre to intercept a US P-8 reconnaissance plane on Wednesday, while flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.

The US Navy’s Sixth Fleet announced in a statement that: “The interception was determined to be unsafe because the Sukhoi Su-35 conducted an inverted, high-speed manoeuvre, 25 feet facing directly the mission plane; thereby exposing our pilots and crew to danger.”

“While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible. We expect them to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents,” the statement read.

“Unsafe actions increase the risk of miscalculation and potential for midair collisions,” it continued.

The incident happened the same day as about a dozen Iranian naval vessels aggressively approached a group of United States Navy forces in the Arabian Gulf.