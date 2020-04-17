SBP further slashes interest rate by 200 basis points to 9%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 200 points, from existing 11% to 9%, the third time the central bank has reduced the interest rate in less than a month.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee announced in a statement their decision to cut the policy rate, adding that the arte has been reduced keeping in view the coronavirus situation in the country.

“At its last meeting on March 24, 2020, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted the worsening outlook for global and domestic economic activity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Given the unfolding situation, the MPC noted that it remains ready to take whatever further actions become necessary in response to the evolving economic impact of the coronavirus,” a statement issued by the SBP said. “Since the last MPC meeting, the global and domestic outlook has further deteriorated. The world economy is expected to enter into the sharpest downturn since the great depression, contracting by as much as 3% in 2020, according to projections released this week by the IMF,” the bank further said. “This is a much deeper recession than the 0.07% contraction during the global financial crisis in 2009,” it added.

“Moreover, there are severe risks of a worse outcome. In addition, global oil prices have plummeted further, with futures markets suggesting low prices will persist. Domestically, high-frequency indicators of activity – including retail sales, credit card spending, cement production, export orders, tax collections, and mobility data from Google’s recently introduced community mobility reports – suggest a significant slowdown in most parts of the economy in recent weeks,” the SBP report said. “On the inflation front, both the March CPI out-turn and more recent weekly SPI releases in April also show a marked reduction in inflation momentum,” it added.

“While there is exceptionally high uncertainty about the severity and duration of the coronavirus shock, the developments discussed above imply further downward revision in the outlook for growth and inflation. The economy is expected to contract by -1.5 percent in FY20 before recovering to around 2 percent growth in FY21,” it noted. “Inflation is expected to be close to the lower end of the previously announced 11-12 percent range this fiscal year, and to fall to 7-9 percent range next fiscal year,” it further said. “While there are some upside risks to headline inflation in case of temporary supply disruptions or food price shocks, these are unlikely to generate strong second-round effects due to the weakness of the economy. Similarly, the inflationary impact of the recent exchange rate depreciation is expected to be contained given low import demand and falling global prices,” it added.

“In light of this reduction in growth and inflation expectations, the MPC decided at its emergency meeting to cut the policy rate by a further 200 basis points to 9 percent. This reduces forward looking real interest rates (defined as the policy rate less expected inflation) to around zero, which is about the middle of the range across most emerging markets,” the SBP said. “The MPC was of the view that this action would cushion the impact of the coronavirus shock on growth and employment, including by easing borrowing costs and the debt service burden of households and firms, while also maintaining financial stability. It will also help ensure that economic activity is better placed to recover when the pandemic subsides,” it added. “The MPC highlighted that this rate cut will complement other measures recently taken by the SBP to support the economy, including concessional financing to companies that do not lay off workers, one-year extension in principal payments, doubling of the period for rescheduling of loans from 90 to 180 days, and concessional financing for hospitals and medical centers incurring expenses to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” it concluded.