PM seeks ulema’s support in fight against Covid-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the religious scholars’ cooperation is required to contain the spread of coronavirus and that he will soon meet an ulema delegation in this regard.

Talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, Imran Khan said the purpose of government’s efforts is to save the people from the pandemic, which has now engulfed the entire world. He said the religious scholars have always guided the government in every difficult time. He said the government in consultation with the religious scholars will formulate guidelines for the month of Ramazan.

In a meeting with Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam here, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry for National Food Security to keep a strict vigil on the demand and supply of wheat and other food commodities to avert any shortage during the holy month of Ramazan. He said the vigilance is vital to help the government make timely decisions.

The meeting encompassed the steps to curb the smuggling of wheat, fight against the swarms of locusts and the proposals for utilization of quality wheat seeds to achieve quality bumper crop next year. The prime minister said the government is committed to curb the smuggling of wheat and other food commodities and is about to promulgate an ordinance to introduce strict punishments to the smugglers and hoarders.

In a meeting with Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Prime Minister Imran Khan called for effective awareness on government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to enhance its outreach to the maximum number of people and its benefits. He said the government is striving to provide maximum relief to the people particularly the vulnerable segment during the COVID-19 crisis.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to establish more field hospitals in other cities of the country on the pattern of 250-bed field hospital/quarantine centre set up by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in Rawalpindi.

Speaking at the meeting, the prime minister emphasized for compiling of correct data and information regarding the coronavirus so as to formulate policy on the basis of correct facts and figures.

He especially directed for keeping correct data of those people dying from the coronavirus or other reasons. He said the government has allowed limited business activities in the country keeping in view difficulties of the common man. The people, however, should ensure following precautionary measures like social distancing, wearing masks at gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19, he added.

At another meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam to remain in constant contact with the business community and chambers to ensure the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protection against coronavirus. He said while opening certain industries, the government has also shared some SOPs with the provinces for protection of the labourers and workers there. He said the government was committed to take all possible measures to contain the virus but at the same time, it had to allow minimum negative economic impacts on low-income segment particularly the middle class people.