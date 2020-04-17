Europe still ‘in eye of the storm’ despite moves to ease virus lockdowns

Parts of Europe moved to reopen their streets and economies on Thursday but the coronavirus pandemic was far from beaten, with the World Health Organization warning the continent was still in the “eye of the storm”.

Since emerging in China late last year, the virus has turned the world upside down, killing tens of thousands, forcing half of humanity indoors and raising the spectre of a second Great Depression.

Hope that its spread has peaked in Europe and the United States has seen some countries take tentative steps to ease restrictions, with US President Donald Trump set to unveil plans on Thursday for lifting lockdowns across the world’s top economy.

Trump is anxious to get the United States moving again, as new data showed the country shedding an incredible 22 million jobs in the last month.

But with global cases and deaths still growing — and fears of a second wave of infections in previously hit countries — officials are warning that life around the world will not be returning to normal until a vaccine is available.

“We remain in the eye of the storm,” the WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said in an online news conference from Copenhagen.

Positive signs in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Switzerland were overshadowed by sustained or increased levels of infections in other countries, such as Britain, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia, he said.

“It is imperative that we do not let down our guard.”

More than two million people have been infected with the virus around the world and 137,500 — including 90,000 in Europe — have died, according to an AFP tally.

Hard-hit parts of Europe have seen a slowdown in infections and deaths in recent days, with Spain recording 551 new deaths on Thursday, almost half of the daily toll at its peak.

Venturing out in Venice

After weeks on strict lockdowns, Spain and Italy have begun to ease restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen.

In Venice, residents in mandatory face masks ventured out to see quiet streets and canals that once thronged with selfie-stick wielding tourists.

“I bought many books,” Venetian Catrina told AFP after visiting one of the city’s bookshops, which were allowed to reopen this week.

“I needed them. Like an addict — for something of substance.”