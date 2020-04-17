Govt withdraws notification on removal of KPT chairperson

The federal government is willing to withdraw the notification of the KPT chairperson, Rear Admiral (retired) Jamil Akhtar, the attorney general told the Islamabad High Court on Thursday. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan appeared in the case which was heard by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The petition filed by Akhtar challenging his removal stands disposed of as the matter has been resolved now. The court even raised questions over Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi’s interference in the case. The attorney general said that the notification should be taken back and a new investigation should be started into Akhtar’s conduct. Akhtar, who was appointed on November 23, 2017 for three years, was removed from the post on March 25 because of different reasons. He was accused of causing irregularities and hiring people illegally. On March 28, the Islamabad High Court stayed his dismissal and asked the federal government to submit a reply in the case.