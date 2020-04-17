Fakhar Imam’s resignation as Kashmir committee chairman accepted

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has accepted the resignation of Syed Fakhar Imam as chairman of Parliamentary Kashmir Committee. The notification appointing Shehryar Afridi as a member of the parliamentary committee has also been issued. National Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification regarding his resignation effective from April 15. Fakhar Imam resigned from the post after being appointed as federal minister. The National Assembly speaker has appointed Shehryar Afridi as a member of the Kashmir committee in place of Fakhar Imam. According to sources, Shehryar Afridi is set to be made the chairman of the Kashmir committee, with the Prime Minister having already approved the appointment. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan eased the lockdown for facilitation of the people, and ensuring timely supply of essential goods and other facilities. In a tweet she said that this step did not mean that that the challenge of corona pandemic was over. The fight against outbreak of coronavirus was going on, she said adding that with care citizens have to protect themselves and others. She said all citizens should enjoy their rights but at the same time fulfil their responsibilities.