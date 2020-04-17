238 Afghan Tablighi volunteers quarantined

As many as 238 Afghan Tablighi volunteers have been quarantined in Boys degree college, Landi Kotal on Thursday. The district administrative official said that the preachers had been transported from Raiwind, Lahore, to Landi Kotal with the purpose of sending them back to Afghanistan after Tablighi activities were suspended in the centre. All the 238 Tablighi whose lab cases had been detected negative were quarantined in the centre where all facilities were provided to them, the official said. “All data of the preachers have been finalized and they will be extradited to the Afghan border security officials following decision of the Pak government,” the official added. It is important to state that after breaking out of the fatal disease generally though out the world and especially in Pakistan, elders of Tablighi Jamaat suspended all their preaching activities and asked the volunteers to limit their movements.